DU to hold webinar on reservation policies for admission to UG courses under CUET

DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh will attend the webiner which will cover doubts about reservation policies and related aspects.  

Published: 28th April 2022 07:55 AM

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University (DU) Nwill conduct a webinar on Friday to apprise students about the reservation policies for admission to undergraduate courses under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). 

DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh will attend the webiner which will cover doubts about reservation policies and related aspects.  DU registrar Vikas Gupta, Dean admissions Haneet Gandhi and joint dean admission Professor Sanjeev Singh will also be present. 

The key points that will be covered include understanding reservation policies for SC/ST/OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, the registration process for such candidates and requirement of essential documents for registration to CUET. The prospective students were asked to register for the webinar in advance.
 Last Friday, the DU hosted its first webinar to address queries related to undergraduate admissions.

