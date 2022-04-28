Landfill fires spark fresh political blame game

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Clouds of smoke engulfed the Bhalaswa landfill, as fire service teams doused the sparks still raging on Wednesday afternoon. This is the fourth such fire at a landfill in the city within two months, which has sparked a political row with the AAP alleging corruption within the BJP-ruled civic bodies, while, the latter hit back saying it is “petty politics” being played by the AAP.

According to the North civic body officials, the fire was huge. “It was primarily caused by methane gas forming out of the decomposing waste, which is a phenomenon that is typical during peak summer. Delhi is seeing heat wave conditions and the fire keeps sparking in different pockets, which has to be continuously brought under control,” said an official.

Officials said that even as they are processing legacy waste at the landfill, the volume of fresh waste being dumped at the site remains the same, which has slowed down the process of levelling parts of the garbage mountain.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the BJP-ruled civic body should have used “bulldozers” to clear the mountains of garbage in Delhi. He alleged that “corruption” was the reason behind the frequent fires. “The BJP did nothing about the garbage mountains for the last 15 years. They indulged in corruption and these fires are a result of it,” he said.

Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s municipal affairs in-charge also alleged that BJP’s “criminal negligence” and “corruption” led to the fourth fire of this month. “Around 14 fires occurred this year but BJP seems to take no action,” he said.

Rejecting the claims, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, the AAP is indulging in “petty politics”. “Fires at landfill sites during heat wave months is normal. The problem is lack of funds required to end this menace but the government instead of extending financial aid, always tries to bully them,” he said.