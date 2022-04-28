STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Most covid cases in South districts of Delhi as tests increase

Amid a steady surge in numbers, the South district in Delhi is witnessing the maximum number of positive coronavirus cases. 

Published: 28th April 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid a steady surge in numbers, the South district in Delhi is witnessing the maximum number of positive coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, a total of 309 cases were reported from the district. The least number of cases were reported from the North East district, where 33 persons tested positive.

According to officials, this is because more tests were conducted in the South district, while tests were not very high in the North East district. On Wednesday, the number of tests reached 30,346, the highest since March 12, when the figure was over 32,000. The number of tests has doubled in the last one week. On April 21, a total of 20,480 tests were conducted.

According to the bulletin released by the Delhi government’s health department on Wednesday, the capital reported 1,367 fresh cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.50 per cent. It was the sixth consecutive day that the national capital recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus cases.The infection tally in the capital stands at 18,78,458 and the death toll has reached 26,170, the bulletin stated. 

Delhi had reported 1,204 fresh cases and one fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.64 per cent. A day before, there were 1,011 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent and one death. The city had on Sunday recorded 1,083 new cases with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while one person had died due to the disease.

With the capital witnessing a gradual rise in infections over the past few days, the number of active cases has increased to 4,832, from 601 on April 11, according to health department data. However, on the brighter side, the hospitalisation rate has been low so far, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, the bulletin said. Currently, 129 Covid-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 3,336 are recuperating in home isolation. Of the 9,390 beds available for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals, only 148 (1.58 per cent) are occupied, the health bulletin stated.

