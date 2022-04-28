Respect laxman rekha even for criticism, HC tells Umar Khalid

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed its displeasure over the use of the term ‘jumla’ (platitude) by former JNU student Umar Khalid in his criticism of the Prime Minister while delivering the speech that formed the basis of allegations against him in the case concerning a larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots of February 2020, and said there has to be a “laxman rekha” even for criticism.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar, which was hearing Khalid’s plea seeking bail concerning the case under the stringent anti-terror law — UAPA — asked his senior counsel to explain certain statements made by him in the speech given at Amravati in Maharashtra and questioned if it was proper to use ‘jumla’ for the Prime Minister.

Senior advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for Khalid, explained that the statement was ‘satirical in nature’ and the expression was used by the Prime Minister in an earlier speech. “After that, he says it is wrong, it is another jumla and that it is not as if what the PM is saying is correct,” Pais said as he asserted that the statements were not illegal and ‘criticism of the government cannot become a crime’.

“This ‘jumla’ is used for the PM of India. Is that proper? There has to be a line drawn for criticism also. There has to be a laxman rekha,” remarked Justice Bhatnagar. To which, Pais said, “Correct, but 583 days in prison for UAPA is not what is envisaged for a person who speaks against the government. We can’t become so intolerant.”