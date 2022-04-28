Won’t tolerate BJP’s hooliganism, says AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a series of allegations against the BJP’s extortion rackets, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday held a protest at the BJP headquarters. AAP Senior Leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak led the protest. The party earleir also planned to hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters, located about one kilometer from the AAP head office, but it could not do so because the police put up barricades on the way. Pathak said, “We are getting complaints from all over Delhi that BJP leaders are threatening people with bulldozing their homes. They are barging into homes saying that there is a problem in your house and pointing out frivolous shortcomings. They are threatening the people by saying if they don’t pay the ransom, then the bulldozers will run over their house.”

First the BJP “allowed and promoted” illegal constructions in the city while ruling the three civic bodies for the past 15 years, its leaders are now demanding the people pay “ransom” to avoid razing of such structures, he charged.

“We have gathered here to protest against the BJP’s hooliganism and extortion,” said Pathak.

Prem Chauhan claimed, “First they themselves got illegal constructions done and now they are extorting people with demolition threats. The bulldozers should be run over the houses of BJP leaders and not on the houses of the poor and innocents. I warn the BJP, if you try to spoil the atmosphere of the city with communal violence and bulldozer politics, then the people of Delhi will not tolerate it at all.”

The move comes after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to mayors of South and East corporations on April 20, seeking removal of encroachments by ‘Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements” in their areas.