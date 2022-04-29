Anti-encroachment drive called off for want of police personnel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The plans of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (South MCD) to carry out an anti-encroachment drive at Jasola and Sarita Vihar areas on Thursday had to be put in abeyance, as the civic body could not get adequate police force to carry out the same, civic officials

According to South civic body officials, as part of its ongoing campaign against encroachments in its area, the drive was scheduled for Thursday but had to be “postponed”.This was after South MCD Mayor Mukesh Suryan had inspected these areas for removal of encroachment from roadsides and pavements.

“The drive at Jasola and Sarita Vihar has been cancelled due to the unavailability of adequate police force. The area SHO informed us that police personnel cannot be provided for the drive due to the pre-engagement of the police staff in other law-and-order duties. The drive will be scheduled for another day,” said a senior civic official.

In response to the civic body ‘s request for police force, the Sarita Vihar police staff requested that a “prior intimation of at least 10 days may be given to fix the date for the encroachment drive” The campaign had started in South and East municipal corporations after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayors on April 20, urging them to remove encroachment by “Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements”.Meanwhile, the EDMC mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal too held a meeting on Thursday with staff to carry out encroachment drives from roads.

