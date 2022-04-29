Child rights panel to launch awards for those championing kids

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), the city government’s statutory authority, has decided to institute awards to recognise individuals and institutions who have contributed substantially to children’s causes. The awards would be pan-India, and would be called “Children’s Champion awards”.

The awards shall be conferred in the 12 categories – politics, jurist, journalism, education, health and nutrition, child protection, art, academia, sports, business and public service. There is a separate category to recognise Children who have displayed leadership in solving problems. Any person can nominate any individual or an institution who has contributed towards children’s causes.

The awards will be yet another initiative by DCPCR to bring the stories of the struggles of the children, highlight and recognise the brilliant work being done for children’s welfare, and create a discourse that reorganises governance priorities to focus on children.The accolades will carry a certificate, letter, plaque and a purse of Rs 75,000. There shall be a jury composed of eminent people from across the disciplines to decide the awardees.

Welcoming the awards by DCPCR, the minister, WCD Kailash Gahlot said, “It is a wonderful initiative by DCPCR to recognise and award people who have contributed to children’s issues. This will help keep governance focused on children’s health, education and protection. I am especially happy to see the category of recognising and rewarding children as well. This will foster leadership at an early stage itself and help build an India of problem solvers.”

Meanwhile, DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu said, “Celebrating good work will amplify and incentivise more good work. We want to find individuals and institutions from all regions, working at different levels and belonging to diverse socio-economic strata for the collective goal of improving the lives of our children.”