Highest for April: Power demand crosses 6K MW

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The unbearable heat wave conditions in the national capital on Thursday pushed the peak power demand to 6,000 megawatts (MW) --- the highest ever recorded in April in the city, power discoms said. According to officials, at 3.31 pm on Thursday, the peak power demand clocked 6,000 MW for the first time this April, breaking all previous records for the month. On Wednesday, the peak demand was 5,769 MW at 3:30pm and further increased to 5,786 MW at 11:27 pm.

This April has seen nine heat wave days so far, the highest since 2010 when 10 such days were recorded. On Thursday, while Delhi’s base station, Safdarjung reeled under heat wave conditions recording a maximum of 43.5 degrees C, five notches above normal, ‘severe’ heatwave conditions were reported at most stations. East Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex recorded the highest maximum in Delhi-NCR at 46 degrees C.

“On four occasions in April 2022, peak power demand has clocked the highest ever this month, each breaking the previous record in succession. On April 19, it was 5,735 MW, 5,761 MW on April 20, 5,786 MW on April 27 and 6,000 MW on April 28,” said a senior official. On Thursday, while the peak demand in BRPL area of South and West Delhi clocked 2,549 MW, in BYPL areas of East and Central Delhi it was 1,375 MW.“The peak demand has increased by 3.7 per cent in just 24 hours. It has increased by over 34 per cent from April 1, 2022, when the peak demand was 4,469 MW,” the official said.

In April this year (till April 28), the peak power demand has been higher on all of the corresponding days vis-a-vis that of April 2021. In the first 28 days of April, Delhi’s peak demand had clocked 4,372 MW in 2021 while it reached 5,552 MW in 2019.