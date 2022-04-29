STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NCB officers seize 50 kg of heroin from Jamia Nagar, outsider arrested 

The consignment originated from Afghanistan and the cash is suspected to have been channelled through hawala route.

Published: 29th April 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Heroin, cash and a money counting machine seized by NCB | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 50 kg of heroin was seized from Jamia Nagar during a raid in which an arrest was also made,  the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Thursday. It was one of the biggest narcotics haul in the recent months, said NCB Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Claiming the involvement of a drug-smuggling racket with links to Afghanistan, Singh said that `30 lakh cash was also seized after the operation at a residential premises on Wednesday. The arrested man was not a local and had taken the property on rent.

The drugs were kept in backpacks and jute bags and were wrapped in packets of an e-commerce major and other companies. Another 47 kg of “suspected” narcotics were also seized from the premises and the NCB has sent the seized substance to a laboratory for testing, Singh said.

The consignment originated from Afghanistan and the cash is suspected to have been channelled through hawala route.“It has been revealed that an Indo-Afghan syndicate based in Delhi, the NCR and the neighbouring states is connected with the case. These syndicates have expertise in manufacturing and adulterating heroin locally,” Singh said.

The India-Afghanistan syndicates smuggle goods to India through maritime as well as land-border routes and heroin is smuggled with legitimate goods and cargo, the NCB said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamia Nagar Heroin seized in Jamia Nagar Narcotics Control Bureau
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp