NCB officers seize 50 kg of heroin from Jamia Nagar, outsider arrested 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 50 kg of heroin was seized from Jamia Nagar during a raid in which an arrest was also made, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Thursday. It was one of the biggest narcotics haul in the recent months, said NCB Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Claiming the involvement of a drug-smuggling racket with links to Afghanistan, Singh said that `30 lakh cash was also seized after the operation at a residential premises on Wednesday. The arrested man was not a local and had taken the property on rent.

The drugs were kept in backpacks and jute bags and were wrapped in packets of an e-commerce major and other companies. Another 47 kg of “suspected” narcotics were also seized from the premises and the NCB has sent the seized substance to a laboratory for testing, Singh said.

The consignment originated from Afghanistan and the cash is suspected to have been channelled through hawala route.“It has been revealed that an Indo-Afghan syndicate based in Delhi, the NCR and the neighbouring states is connected with the case. These syndicates have expertise in manufacturing and adulterating heroin locally,” Singh said.

The India-Afghanistan syndicates smuggle goods to India through maritime as well as land-border routes and heroin is smuggled with legitimate goods and cargo, the NCB said.