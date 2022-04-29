Rename villages after artistes, riot victims: BJP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after it erected a signboard claiming rechristening of a city locale, the Delhi BJP has asked the state government to rename 40 villages with “Mughal-era names” after freedom fighters, artists, and “martyrs” including slain government officers. Names of Maharshi Valmiki, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi, cricketer Yashpal Sharma, and Milkha Singh were also proposed by the BJP.

Besides, names of officials killed during riots in northeast Delhi in 2020, IB staffer Ankit Sharma and Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal are also on the list. Delhi Police officer Mohan Chandra Sharma, who was killed in Batla House encounter, and Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra, were also suggested in the list.

“People want to know about such personalities. We are sending a proposal to name the villages after them. People want the Mughal era names to be changed,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta told reporters here.

There are 40 villages that have names “associated with the Mughals” and “symbolise the slave mentality.

The 40 villages have names like Jia Sarai, Zamroodpur, Masoodpur, Jafarpur Kalan, Tajpur, Najafgarh, Neb Sarai. Delhi is no longer a Sarai (inn). It is the national capital of the country,” he said.“The villagers, including youths, do not want their villages to be identified with any symbol of slavery. They want to know who was Captain Vikram Batra, Bismillah Khan and Ashfaqullah,” Gupta said.

Residents endorse claim: BJP

