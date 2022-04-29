Three more arrested for Jahangirpuri violence

By Express News Service

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: In a pre-dawn swoop on Thursday, a team of Delhi Police raided a house in Tamluk in East Midnapore district of West Bengal and arrested Mohammad Farhid alias Neetu, a key accused in the Jahangipuri violence.

The crime branch team nabbed the accused by tracking the location of his cellphone. Farid was hiding at his aunt’s house where he took refuge after the communal discord. He was produced in a Tamluk court later flown to Delhi on a transit remand.

Hours earlier, two more accused in the case, Jaffar and Babuddin, were arrested from Jahangirpur. The two brothers run a biryani shop in the area. “In the CCTV footages, Jaffar was seen roaming around with the unruly crowd with a sword. Babuddin was found instigating the crowd,” said a police officer.

According to police, Farid is a history-sheeter and had earlier been booked in six cases of robbery, snatching and burglary. After the violence in Jahangirpuri, Farid fled to Howrah by train and then took a bus to Tamluk. “The mistake he made was that he kept switching his phone on and off,” said a police officer.