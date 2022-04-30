‘Anti-encroachment drive to go on’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: East muncipal corporation mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Friday said that civic authorities would continue taking action against unauthorised encroachments, adding that no “illegal activity” would be permitted in the areas under his jurisdiction.

Addressing mediapersons, Aggarwal also hit out at the AAP and accused their members of first complaining about encroachment and then “raising a hue and cry” when the corporation took action. “AAP may create whatever noise it can, but action against encroachment will continue. No illegal activity shall be permitted in the name of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Aadhaar cards made unlawfully should be cancelled and police should investigate those cases,” added the mayor of East.

The issue of encroachment has become a flashpoint — especially after the North MCD bulldozed ‘illegal encroachment’ in Jahangirpuri last week — between the BJP and APP ahead of the crucial civic body elections. Chairman of the East MCD standing committee, Beer Singh Panwar alleged that AAP was “frustrated” due to delay in civic polls and was therefore resorting to such tactics.