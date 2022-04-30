STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP holds protest against AAP govt for not reducing VAT on petrol, diesel 

The protest was led by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Published: 30th April 2022 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP's Delhi unit held a protest here on Saturday against the AAP government for not reducing value-added tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol prices in the capital.

BJP leaders alleged that the AAP government did not cut VAT on petrol and diesel, thereby making them costlier in Delhi.

The protest comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently flagged higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states, and urged the governments there to reduce VAT in "national interest" to benefit the common man.

The protest was led by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Addressing the BJP workers during the protest, Gupta said the Arvind Kejriwal government was "insensitive" towards the plight of common man due to price rise in petrol in Delhi because of high rates of VAT.

He said earlier there was a time when people used to get their vehicle fuel tanks filled in Delhi as petrol and diesel here was cheaper in comparison to other NCR towns but now the scenario has changed.

"Many-BJP ruled states such as Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh etc have reduced VAT rates on diesel and petrol to give relief to citizens but Arvind Kejriwal did not slash the rates here. The Arvind Kejriwal government can give discounts on liquor but cannot reduce VAT rates on petrol and diesel to give relief to the public," Gupta said.

BJP workers, who participated in the protest near Chandgi Ram Akhara on Outer Ring Road here, raised slogans against the Delhi government and said that they will keep fighting against it.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Petrol diesel Fuel AAP BJP
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp