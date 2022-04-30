STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi shows how to balance growth & prudence: Atishi

The AAP government has not only managed to provide quality public services to 30 million residents but also running a fiscally prudent government, she asserted.

Published: 30th April 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Video grab of Atishi adressing the UN General Assembly on Friday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP legislator Atishi addressed the UN General Assembly during which she highlighted the Delhi government’s achievements in striking a balance of egalitarian development with focus on sustainability and fiscal prudence.

“All of us present come from different cities and countries, but face the common challenges — such as how to provide our citizens high quality public services while ensuring equity, ecological sustainability and fiscal prudence,” she said in her address on Friday. “From the early 90s, there has been a growing belief that the provision of education, health care, water, electricity to all citizens is far too expensive, and that governments — which provide these services to all citizens — end up spending too much and going into debt.”

The AAP government has not only managed to provide quality public services to 30 million residents but also running a fiscally prudent government, she asserted. “We faced many challenges. However, in the last seven years, the Delhi government has turned all this around in terms of free electricity, piped water supply, free healthcare to citizens etc.” 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Atishi, saying it was a moment of pride for the country. “Many congratulations on making the world aware of the potential of the country and the sentiments of the people of Delhi and the country on such a huge platform. The country wants such progressive thinking. India wants to move forward towards progress. This is a moment of pride for India,’’ he said. ‘‘The world is now looking up to Delhi for solutions in many areas of urban governance.” 

Comments

