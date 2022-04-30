DU to issue stamp, launch website to mark 100 years 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) will commence a year-long centenary celebration on May 1, 2022 with the launch of a commemorative stamp, a coin and a website to mark 100 years of the varsity, said officials.

The inaugural ceremony will be held in the multipurpose hall, University of Delhi Sports Complex. The chief guest will be Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of the university and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education will be the guest of honour.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said Naidu will launch a commemorative coin of a hundred-rupee denomination, a centenary stamp and a centenary volume (booklet) - a pictorial representation of the historical journey of the university.

“Naidu will also launch Undergraduate Curricular Framework 2022 (Hindi version), Undergraduate Curricular Framework 2022 (Sanskrit version), University of Delhi: A glimpse - a reservoir of the historical landmarks achieved and a brief account of recent initiatives,” he said.

The university will also be starting new courses including B Tech, management and economic courses at under and post graduate level. DU allocated Rs 10 crore for the event and has planned to bring out a coffee table book to mark the occasion.

New courses of NSUT will help students: L-G

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday lauded the performance of Netaji Subhas University of Technology, saying that its new multidisciplinary courses will make students future-ready. The L-G made the remarks while chairing the second meeting of the university’s court. He appreciated the performance of the varsity in promoting quality education. “I am certain that the new multidisciplinary courses would help the students. Authorities are to take necessary action for settling the pending audit paras at the earliest.” There are 13 members in the university’s court, which is chaired by Baijal, who is also the chancellor of the varsity.