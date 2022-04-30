Sisodia salutes brave warriors, hands over Rs 1 crore to kin of sanitation worker

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday handed over Rs1 crore as financial aid to the family of the Lok Nayak Hospital staffer who lost his life during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Sisodia met with the family of Covid warrior, Kamlesh on Monday. He was employed as a sanitation worker at hospital and lost her life while serving the patients. “The country salutes the sacrifice of these brave warriors. The government took a pledge to take care of the families of the martyred Covid-19 warriors and will always stand with their families in every situation,” said Sisodia.

The government has handed over ` 1 crore each to the families of 30 such warriors, including healthcare workers and police personnel, who sacrificed their lives while serving the people. “Our Covid warriors risked their lives to pull Delhi out of this crisis. Though this amount cannot compensate the loss of a family member, we hope it will help them live a dignified life,”he said.