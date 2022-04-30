STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia salutes brave warriors, hands over Rs 1 crore to kin of sanitation worker

Sisodia met with the family of Covid warrior, Kamlesh on Monday.  He was employed as a sanitation worker at hospital and lost her life while serving the patients. 

Published: 30th April 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with the family of Kamlesh who lost her life serving patients during the Covid-19 pandemic | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday handed over Rs1 crore as financial aid to the family of the Lok Nayak Hospital staffer who lost his life during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. 

Sisodia met with the family of Covid warrior, Kamlesh on Monday.  He was employed as a sanitation worker at hospital and lost her life while serving the patients.  “The country salutes the sacrifice of these brave warriors. The government took a pledge to take care of the families of the martyred Covid-19 warriors and will always stand with their families in every situation,” said Sisodia. 

The government has handed over ` 1 crore each to the families of 30 such warriors, including healthcare workers and police personnel, who sacrificed their lives while serving the people.  “Our Covid warriors risked their lives to pull Delhi out of this crisis. Though this amount cannot compensate the loss of a family member, we hope it will help them live a dignified life,”he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi Covid
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp