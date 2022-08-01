Home Cities Delhi

AAP attacks Delhi corporation, demands rollback of doubled house tax

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of senior AAP leader and MLA Durgesh Pathak gheraoed the BJP headquarters on Sunday calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gross economic mismanagement.

The protestors raised slogans such as, “BJP walo sharam karo, House Tax wapas lo” against Municipal Delhi Corporation's (MCD) decision. Pathak said, “Manoj Tiwari promised to neither impose a new tax nor hike the existing ones, but BJP continued to increase taxes. After the pandemic, doubling of house tax has become a tyrannical move.”

He added, “Ever since the PM took MCD under his control, it seems that he is seeking revenge. The new L-G said that people of Delhi don’t pay the house taxes, but these are all false claims.” 

