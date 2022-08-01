Home Cities Delhi

Area along Najafgarh drain on Delhi-Haryana border to get greener

The forest department has planned to plant native peepal, amaltas, and Jamun on the 17-km-long stretch in the first week of August.

Published: 01st August 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Najafgarh drain, on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Najafgarh drain, on the Delhi-Haryana border.

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Najafgarh drain, on the Delhi-Haryana border, is set to get a new lease of life this monsoon, as steps to restore its ecology is in place. The forest department has planned to plant native peepal, amaltas, and Jamun on the 17-km-long stretch in the first week of August. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai K Saxena recently asked the department to restore the greenery and turn it into an eco-tourism site.

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department, under the jurisdiction of which the drain falls, will too be a part of the imitative. “The stretch at present is full of vilayati kikar (Prosopis juliflora), which is an invasive species and doesn’t have any ecological benefits and stops the growth of other species. We will start planting a variety of native species such as peepal, Jamun and amaltas from Dhansa (at the Haryana border) to Chhawla. Initially, we will monitor how the saplings are growing after which the project will be taken forward,” said a senior forest official.

The Najafgarh drain, one of the biggest drains in the city, falls partly in Delhi with its larger portion lying in Haryana. The area attracts a large number of migratory birds every winter, however, most of its tree canopy has vilayati kikar. This is not the first time when the government is trying to rid it of invasive species. 

Similar efforts of removing the species from the central ridge (a protected forest) are underway and the department has been planting native saplings in a particular stretch as a pilot project. “Having a dense canopy, the invasive species stop sunlight from reaching the ground due to which the new saplings are not able to flourish. We have started to regularly prune the branches of vilayati kikar to allow the growth of the native saplings,” another official said.

The L-G had on June 9 inspected the drain along its entire length of 57km and stretches from Dhansa near the Haryana border to the Yamuna near Wazirabad. He discussed the rejuvenation of the area with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and its development as an eco-tourism spot including features such as a navigable waterway, where activities like boat rides, and water sports and commuting could take place.

Kikar forms most of tree's canopy
The Najafgarh drain falls partly in the national capital with its larger portion lying in Haryana. The area attracts a large number of migratory birds every winter, however, most of its tree canopy has vilayati kikar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Najafgarh Delhi-Haryana border Vinai K Saxena
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp