Tech corner: Wireless chargers that cut clutter, deliver result and is in the right style 

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

DELIVERING MORE POWER

Kodak has a fantastic new range of accessories for mobile devices including the WCM 500, a Magnetic wireless charging stand. The device is compact, stylish, and allows me to charge my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro simultaneously and without clutter. Made for the iPhone 12/13 phones, the built-in magnets are able to hold my phone and provide a good charge of up to 15W where possible. The watch and Airpods charge without any heating. The WCM 500 also acts as a stable stand to view content (both horizontal and vertical) when required. I love the form factor and shape of this charger. tekkitake.com

SMALL & MIGHTY

Vingajoy’s new Little Monster SP-20A is a fun wireless speaker that is great for any kind of travel. With a 5W sound output, which is sufficient for clear music and podcasts, this is a chirpy little monster. The bass, I must say, is quite good for a device this size. With up to four hours of battery and the option to receive calls via the mic, I enjoyed my time with this device. vingajoy.com

