‘Dry day’ flyers haunt Delhiites 

NEW DELHI: Liquor shops and bars remained shut in the national capital on Monday with ‘dry day’ flyers stuck on shutters and entry points, causing chaos among the citizens eagerly waiting to buy alcohol. Bars in cafes, clubs and restaurants too were shut on account of their licenses to sell liquor having lapsed the day before.

Even though Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinay Saxena approved the extension of the excise policy, store owners said they had not received any fresh orders for resuming sales till late evening. Some of the outlets pasted ‘Shop to remain shut from August 1’ notices for customers, who were seen returning in vain.

The excise department officials said that they have issued a circular stating that the licences of liquor shops will be extended for two months from August 1 to September 30 on a pro-rata basis.

However, Akash Sharma, manager of Dasprakash restaurant-cum-bar said that they did not receive any such order from the authority. “We received the information that we cannot serve liquor furthermore, as the licenses under the new policy lapsed on July 31. So we pasted ‘Dry day’ notices outside the restaurant,” said Sharma.

A buyer said, “This is the third shop I have come to, but there is no stock. We have a party tonight but we did not get any booze at all. Now, we will have to go to Noida or Gurugram to buy liquor.”

Liquor store owners said that they are short of supply and even if they do have some stock, they can’t sell unless they receive fresh orders. “We have almost run out of stock. The distilleries have also stopped the supply. We only have branded liquor, which is rarely sold. From the evening, thousands of customers enquired if we still have country-made liquor.” said a liquor store owner.

Priyank Sujhija, who runs a Big Fish venture, a chain of restaurants across the city, said there is no clarity so far, as he did not receive any communication from the excise department. He also said that if the government does not resolve the issue soon, then thousands of workers will end up losing their jobs.

“We are overcoming the economic hit of the pandemic, and now suddenly a new diktat has come for us. It would be better for us if we open a bar in Noida or our village.” He also doubted that if the government will switch to the old exercise policy then still things will not run swiftly for us,” said Sukhija.

About the circular being issued, he said, “We are ready to pay all types of fees but at least the government should open the portal for that so that we can resume sales.”

