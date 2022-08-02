L-G okays extension of liquor policy by a month

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Saxena on Monday approved the government’s proposal to open liquor shops under the Excise Policy 2021-22 for another month (till August 31). The first day of the extension saw chaos and confusion with vends shut and people scurrying for liquor across the city.

With the liquor licenses of shop owners being lapsed on July 31 itself and no new order in place till late evening, liquor stores, as well as bars in restaurants and clubs, declared a ‘dry day’ in the city, remaining shut. The government on Sunday approved the extension of the policy for a month and sent the proposal to L-G office for Saxena’s approval.

Officials said that the L-G has “approved” the extension. “Considering the tenure of existing licences, expiring on July 31, 2022 and to maintain the confidence of people at large in the administration, the Delhi government has extended the existing licenses for a month till August 31, 2022 for the transition to take effect. This has been approved,” said a senior official.

Officials explained that there will be no extension of the policy as such, only the licenses of the retail and wholesale owners shall be extended for clearance of stock till August-end. Liquor was not available for sale in the city, as store owners said that even though they have some stock with their licenses being lapsed and no new order being issued by the excise department for resumption of sale, they have to put up ‘dry day’ notices.

“Many customers returned after seeing the notice. We have no idea so far when the new order will be issued,” said a store owner. The government last week announced that it will revert to the old policy for a period of six months with effect from September 31 this year.

