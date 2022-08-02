Relish treats from Delhi’s streets

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Ask any Delhiite what makes the monsoon special and the instant response will be having ‘garam pakode and chai’. As the city experiences light showers almost every alternate day, it is only normal for most of us to crave for piping hot snacks—crunchy fritters, piquant Aloo Tikki Chaat, or the flavourful Chole Bhature. Three food bloggers recommend the best food joints in Delhi that one can visit for a quick snack the next time the capital experiences rainfall.

CRISPY DELIGHTS TO DEVOUR

The joy of bingeing on hot Kachori and Aloo on a rainy day is unparalleled. Dwarka-based food blogger Ankit Sharma (Instagram account: @khaugalifoodie) recommends a few places where one can find Samosa (above) and Kachori-Aloo combo. “Kachori-Aloo in monsoon is great. New Raj Kachori Bhandar in Tilak Nagar offers Khasta Kachori with aloo. Jung Bahadur Kachori Wala in Chandni Chowk, serves the best Dal Kachori and Pyaaz Kachori,” shares the 33 year old, who is also a fan of Fateh Chand Kachori in Civil Lines. “They add chana over the Kachori with Saunth ki Chutney—it is delicious.” Mentioning how Gopal Sweets Corner, Kamla Nagar, adds a lot of paneer in their Bread Pakoras, Sharma concludes, “It is perfect for anyone looking to have a hearty breakfast.”

Feel-good, comfort food

Delhi is not just the capital of India; it is also the food capital, which is why there are numerous options to choose from,” shares Gurpreet Singh Tikku (popularly known as @MisterTikku on Instagram). The must-have dishes for this Rajouri Garden resident would be Delhi’s staple, Chole Bhature. “I would recommend Nand Di Hatti, Sadar Bazar. Today, only a handful of shops use desi ghee while preparing Chole Bhature (above)—it takes the entire culinary experience to the next level. Their chole is made with an age-old recipe only known to the owners,” he shares. Tikku (inset above) also suggests the Nagori Halwa—a combination of small, crisp suji, and Maida Puri served along with Aloo ki Sabzi and halwa—from Shyam Sweets, Chandni Chowk. “Once you take a bite, you will not stop till the plate is completely empty,” he says.

Delectable dishes from quaint zones

Karan Marwah (@fooddelhi on Instagram) tells us about Special Chaat Bhandar, a lesser-known chaat stall in Karol Bagh market that sells everything from Gol Gappe to Papdi Chaat and Aloo Tikki. What makes eating Gol Gappe from this stall special, Marwah shares, is the fact that it is located adjacent to a masala store. “When you eat there, you catch a whiff of the spices from the store and that, for me, really enhances the taste,” says the 28-year-old. Another uncharted spot that Marwah feels will make a great fit during the rainy season is the Bombay Bhel House, Kamla Nagar which is popular for its Bhel Puri and Dhokla Chaat. “What is different about them is the fact that they add raw mango to both the dishes,” says Marwah.

Ask any Delhiite what makes the monsoon special and the instant response will be having ‘garam pakode and chai’. As the city experiences light showers almost every alternate day, it is only normal for most of us to crave for piping hot snacks—crunchy fritters, piquant Aloo Tikki Chaat, or the flavourful Chole Bhature. Three food bloggers recommend the best food joints in Delhi that one can visit for a quick snack the next time the capital experiences rainfall. CRISPY DELIGHTS TO DEVOUR The joy of bingeing on hot Kachori and Aloo on a rainy day is unparalleled. Dwarka-based food blogger Ankit Sharma (Instagram account: @khaugalifoodie) recommends a few places where one can find Samosa (above) and Kachori-Aloo combo. “Kachori-Aloo in monsoon is great. New Raj Kachori Bhandar in Tilak Nagar offers Khasta Kachori with aloo. Jung Bahadur Kachori Wala in Chandni Chowk, serves the best Dal Kachori and Pyaaz Kachori,” shares the 33 year old, who is also a fan of Fateh Chand Kachori in Civil Lines. “They add chana over the Kachori with Saunth ki Chutney—it is delicious.” Mentioning how Gopal Sweets Corner, Kamla Nagar, adds a lot of paneer in their Bread Pakoras, Sharma concludes, “It is perfect for anyone looking to have a hearty breakfast.” Feel-good, comfort food Delhi is not just the capital of India; it is also the food capital, which is why there are numerous options to choose from,” shares Gurpreet Singh Tikku (popularly known as @MisterTikku on Instagram). The must-have dishes for this Rajouri Garden resident would be Delhi’s staple, Chole Bhature. “I would recommend Nand Di Hatti, Sadar Bazar. Today, only a handful of shops use desi ghee while preparing Chole Bhature (above)—it takes the entire culinary experience to the next level. Their chole is made with an age-old recipe only known to the owners,” he shares. Tikku (inset above) also suggests the Nagori Halwa—a combination of small, crisp suji, and Maida Puri served along with Aloo ki Sabzi and halwa—from Shyam Sweets, Chandni Chowk. “Once you take a bite, you will not stop till the plate is completely empty,” he says. Delectable dishes from quaint zones Karan Marwah (@fooddelhi on Instagram) tells us about Special Chaat Bhandar, a lesser-known chaat stall in Karol Bagh market that sells everything from Gol Gappe to Papdi Chaat and Aloo Tikki. What makes eating Gol Gappe from this stall special, Marwah shares, is the fact that it is located adjacent to a masala store. “When you eat there, you catch a whiff of the spices from the store and that, for me, really enhances the taste,” says the 28-year-old. Another uncharted spot that Marwah feels will make a great fit during the rainy season is the Bombay Bhel House, Kamla Nagar which is popular for its Bhel Puri and Dhokla Chaat. “What is different about them is the fact that they add raw mango to both the dishes,” says Marwah.