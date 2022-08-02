Will set new policing benchmark, says Delhi's police commissioner

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Arora Monday took charge as the commissioner of Delhi police on Monday. Arora was accorded the ceremonial guard of honour by the police force upon his arrival at the Delhi Police Headquarters at the Jai Singh Marg. Arora replaced the Gujarat cadre officer Rakesh Asthana.

After taking the charge, he tweeted, “Today, I took charge as CP, Delhi. The rich legacy of the Delhi Police is marked by the highest citizen services and sacrifices for ensuring the national capital’s safety and security. I am confident that together, we will carry forward this spirit and also set new benchmarks in policing.”

Arora’s appointment as the Delhi Police chief came after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved his inter-cadre deputation from the Tamil Nadu cadre to the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

The Delhi Police functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and its officers belong to the AGMUT cadre. Welcoming the new commissioner, Delhi Police tweeted, “We warmly welcome our new Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. We are confident that under your leadership we will be able to add new dimensions in maintaining the security and peace and further strengthening public confidence in the police.”

Later in the evening, Arora met the L-G VK Saxena and later the L-G tweeted, “My good wishes for Arora’s successful tenure ahead.” Sanjay Arora IPS officer of 1988 batch, Tamil Nadu cadre has taken the charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi today. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree (B.E.) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology in Jaipur.

He has served in various capacities in Tamil Nadu Police and was awarded Chief Minister’s Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action. He has also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak and UN Peacekeeping Medal, among others.

He was appointed the director general of paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in August last year. He also had stints with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Officials said Arora played an important role in forming the Special Security Group to provide security to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu during the heyday of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which led a separatist war for a Tamil homeland for three decades in Sri Lanka.

Many feathers in his cap

He was awarded the Chief Minister’s Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak, etc.

