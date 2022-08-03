Classroom library project: Delhi government school libraries to use barcode system

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: By installing a barcode system and having separate libraries for classes 6-10, the government is set to revamp libraries in city’s government schools. Director Education Himanshu Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘classroom library project’ at the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Jama Masjid on a pilot basis, with an aim to provide a variety of topical books for the students.

Along with this, the IT team of the Jama Masjid School has devised a barcode system where teachers will not have to punch the books anymore while issuing them to the students as it can be done through bar-coded ID cards.

Principal advisor to the director education, Shailendra Sharma said that many government schools have been selected for the scheme. He said, “We have inaugurated the pilot project in this single school so far. The plan is to extend it to more schools. Through this, efforts will be made to inculcate reading habits in the students and this scheme is currently being implemented for classes 6 to 8.”

Earlier till 2017, the schools used to buy books year after year on the basis of choice and need. Now, each school has been allocated a separate fund for procurement of books for its respective libraries.

