Home Cities Delhi

Classroom library project: Delhi government school libraries to use barcode system

By installing a barcode system and having separate libraries for classes 6-10, the government is set to revamp libraries in city’s government schools.

Published: 03rd August 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: By installing a barcode system and having separate libraries for classes 6-10, the government is set to revamp libraries in city’s government schools. Director Education Himanshu Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘classroom library project’ at the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Jama Masjid on a pilot basis, with an aim to provide a variety of topical books for the students.

Along with this, the IT team of the Jama Masjid School has devised a barcode system where teachers will not have to punch the books anymore while issuing them to the students as it can be done through bar-coded ID cards.

Principal advisor to the director education, Shailendra Sharma said that many government schools have been selected for the scheme. He said, “We have inaugurated the pilot project in this single school so far. The plan is to extend it to more schools. Through this, efforts will be made to inculcate reading habits in the students and this scheme is currently being implemented for classes 6 to 8.”

Earlier till 2017, the schools used to buy books year after year on the basis of choice and need. Now, each school has been allocated a separate fund for procurement of books for its respective libraries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barcode system Government school Himanshu Sharma
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp