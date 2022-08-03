Home Cities Delhi

Delhi city logs 1,506 fresh Covid cases, highest since June

Fifth consecutive day when capital reports over 1K cases; three deaths reported as positivity reaches 10.63%

A health worker administers Covid vaccine to a student at RML Hospital | express

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital on Tuesday recorded 1,506 fresh cases of Covid-19 and a positivity rate of 10.63 per cent. This is the fifth consecutive day when the city has recorded more than 1,000 cases. 
The daily cases recorded on Tuesday were the highest in over a month.

According to the health bulletin released by the government, a total of 14,165 tests were conducted and three fatalities were reported. With the fresh infections on Tuesday, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,56,593 while the death toll stood at 26,313. 

The daily rise in the Covid-19 cases have been on a surge in the capital for past one month with more than 1,000 cases being recorded since July 27th when 1,066 cases were recorded. District-wise, the South district has been witnessing the highest number of Covid-19 cases. 

The positivity rate and daily Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week. The spike in the number Covid-19 cases resulted into a high positivity rate of 11.41 per cent reported on Monday.  According to data shared by the health department, South district recorded the highest number of positive patients on August 1 with 406 cases and the around 3,000 tests were conducted. 

The North East district recorded the lowest number of daily cases on August 1 with 67 cases. The tests conducted were also around 700. Meanwhile, the number of patients admitted in hospitals is also on the rise and a total of 341 patients were admitted in hospitals out of which 77 were in ICU and 61 on oxygen support. Seven patients were reported to be in ventilator. 

A total of 2,654 patients were in home isolation and 170 containments zones are built across the city, said the health bulletin. Of the 9,405 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in various Delhi hospitals, only 353 were occupied on Tuesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.

On Monday, the city also saw a total of 822 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths. With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,56,593 while the death toll stood at 26,313. The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

