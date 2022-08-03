Delhi civic body to install tricolour at prominent areas, light up key roads

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will install the national flag at prominent locations and also illuminate key road stretches and buildings with tricolour between August 12 and 15 to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the initiatives will be part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign and a proposal to carry out these activities was passed in the Council’s meeting last week. The civic body’s vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said the national flags will be displayed on all NDMC buildings along with several locations, including prominent roundabouts and roads such as Windsor Place, Teen-Murti, SP Marg, and Khan Market.

“We will illuminate major NDMC buildings with tricolour lighting along with railings of central park, electric poles at 11 Murti T-point, Sardar Patel Marg, among others ahead of the Independence Day. “This arrangement will be there from August 12 to 15 to celebrate ‘Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. All the necessary preparations are being done,” Upadhyay said.

He also said many awareness events will also be organised to mark the campaign. He said a musical evening of patriotic songs will be organised on August 12 at Central Park. “Tiranga will be displayed on electric poles at selected places in the NDMC area such as Connaught Place, Shanti Path, Khan market, Safdarjung and Ranjit Singh flyovers,” Upadhyay said.

He also said videos and short clips related to the national flag will be displayed on all LED screens of the NDMC in the Lutyens’ Delhi area. He added that awareness programmes will also be organised on August 6 and 7 at Central Park to engage the general public in the form of quizzes and songs to educate them about history, current ruling and instructions about handling the national flag.

