L-G pulls up anti-corruption agencies over delayed probes

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena’s office on Tuesday said it has sought an explanation from the Delhi government’s anti-corruption agency including the Anti-Corruption Branch

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena’s office on Tuesday said it has sought an explanation from the Delhi government’s anti-corruption agency including the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) and the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) for “inordinate delays” in investigations taken up by it which are pending for over a year.

According to officials, Saxena took a serious view of the “procedural lapses and delays” by investigating agencies.” He has also expressed displeasure over administrative departments concerned for not furnishing or delaying comments sought by the investigating agencies in complaints against their officials, said an official statement.  

The L-G over the past month has asked these agencies to open investigation into a number of complaints of alleged corruption by officials and civil servants from various government departments including revenue, excise and the MCD, among others. 

Saxena has called for an explanation by officers for all matters pending for more than one year and asked the department to furnish a list of all such cases, citing reasons for pendency to his secretariat.  “He has also issued strict instructions to the DoV to carefully consider all cases and complaints referred to them for comments and examination and ensure that the same are provided within a fixed time frame,” said a senior official. 

Officials said that the L-G’s directions come in wake of several cases of alleged corruption against government officials that were put up to him and displayed “serious non-application of mind” by the agencies.

