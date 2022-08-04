Home Cities Delhi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for riding sans helmet during ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' motorcycle rally(Photo | Twitter/ Manoj Tiwari)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a challan to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for not wearing a helmet during ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ motorcycle rally in central Delhi’s Red Fort area, officials said. Tiwari took to Twitter and said he will pay the fine.

“Very sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of the vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. All of you are requested not to ride two-wheelers without helmet,’ he tweeted.

A senior police officer said the challan has been issued to the MP for riding the motorcycle without a helmet, riding without a license and without a pollution and registration certificate.

