‘Delhi city’s bus network to be more robust’

Bus service will be provided in remote areas as well. Feeder buses will be provided for last mile connectivity from metro stations.

Published: 04th August 2022 08:23 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure that the transport system is based on international standards, the government has undertaken an unprecedented route rationalisation to make Delhi’s bus network more robust and efficient. The Route Rationalisation project will extend bus service to every single corner of Delhi, and ensure the timeliness of all buses. Under the new roadmap, buses will be available all over Delhi within a waiting time of five to ten minutes.

At present, the coverage of buses in Delhi is 49 percent, which will now be increased to 90-95 percent. According to the suggested ideas, the 13 busiest transportation hubs in and around Delhi including the Railway Stations, CP and ISBT will now be connected to the Delhi Central Business District by a 5 to 10 minute frequency bus service.

