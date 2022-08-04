Home Cities Delhi

DU Academic council approves scheme to allow other university students

However, some members filed their dissent over the FYUP programme stating that the very idea of a single structure leading to multiple types of certifications is flawed.

Delhi university campus (File Photo)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University’s (DU) Academic Council on Wednesday approved a scheme which will allow students of other universities to study various courses in the varsity from next year, officials said. The Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) will also allow individuals of different fields to take up courses in DU. The scheme will be open for courses being run at the undergraduate and postgraduate level at the varsity, officials said.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the purpose is to increase efficiency of individuals by providing them with new information. “Along with implementing the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) from the academic year 2022-23, the university will also launch the CES to fulfil the objectives of the NEP,” the university said.

“The scheme gives an opportunity to individuals from different fields to study in DU to enhance their knowledge and understanding in various subjects,” the statement read. Admissions under the scheme will be merit-based and the candidates will be allowed to register for a maximum of two courses and eight credit subjects in a semester. A candidate who fulfils the eligibility criteria and pre-requisites can register for the course, it said.

However, some members filed their dissent over the FYUP programme stating that the very idea of a single structure leading to multiple types of certifications is flawed. The members also said that this coursework would lead to dilution of the Honours/Research degree through decreased credit hours for each paper, fragmentation of students’ time and problems in sequencing of papers within the structure. Also, the dissent note read that English has not been included in the choices offered under AEC module. “This limitation is undesirable – while it will deny a meaningful choice to students, it will lead to massive reduction of load for English Departments across colleges,” read the dissent.

‘Reject NEP, Save Education’

In response to the call of All India Federation of University & College Teachers’ Organisations, teachers from all over the country staged protest against the undemocratic and unilateral implementation of NEP-2020.The demands included rejection of NEP, restoration of old pension scheme, decent scales and service conditions and permanent absorption for adhoc and part-time teachers, among others.

