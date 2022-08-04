Monsoon hike? Covid cases touch 2,000 mark in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The capital on Wednesday reported 2,073 Covid-19 cases and five fatalities while the positivity rate was 11.64 percent, said the health department data. This is the third day in a row in which the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark. Cases have gone beyond the 2,000 mark for the first time in two months. The day’s positivity rate is also the highest since January 24 – which was 11.79 per cent then.

This apart, of the 9,405 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in various Delhi hospitals, only 376 were occupied as of Wednesday. According to an official working with the health department, the cases are rising due to monsoon season. “As other viruses are increasing Covid too is moving and thus resulting in an increased number of cases,” he said.

With the fresh infections on Wednesday, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,60,172 while the death toll reached 26,321. A total of 17,815 tests were conducted the previous day to detect Covid-19, the data showed. The positivity rate and daily Covid cases in the city have risen steadily in the last one week. On Monday, Delhi reported a positivity rate of 11.41 per cent.

Delhi recorded 1,263 Covid-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent. A day before, the city logged 1,333 cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three people succumbed to the viral disease. Delhi currently has 5,637 active cases, up from 5,006 the previous day. A total of 3,214 Covid patients are in home isolation.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in various Delhi hospitals, only 376 were occupied on Wednesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.

There are 183 containment zones at present, the data said. Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron.

