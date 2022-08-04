Premium bus services to make commute efficient in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday announced that the city roads will soon get premium bus services. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to put the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licencing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) Scheme in the works. The scheme will encourage car users to shift towards next-generation premium public transport and reduce pollution and intra-city trips by promoting efficient premium bus services.

Kejriwal said, “App-based aggregators will ply state-of-the-art buses equipped with every modern facility to appeal to those who drive their personal cars. All the buses will be BS-VI compliant Air Conditioned CNG or electric buses. All buses will be seating-only, equipped with app support, CCTVs and panic buttons, and integrated with the One Delhi App for booking rides and making digital payments.”The Delhi Motor Vehicles Licencing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) Scheme aims to introduce premium buses run by app-based aggregators in collaboration with the government to the state. Car users who make intra-city trips are the main targets.

The scheme aims to encourage a modal shift in public transport and reduce intra-city trips by promoting efficient premium bus services, which will help reduce air pollution in Delhi. We will serve those

passengers who desire a public transport service that meets their requirements of high quality, comfort, convenience, and efficient transport service. Stage carriage permits will be issued for individual buses through the licensee.

Applicability & Operationalization

Each aggregator licensed under the scheme shall operate & maintain a fleet of minimum 50 premium buses to be operationalised within 90 days.

Route Mapping

The aggregator will be able to determine the routes on which the vehicles shall ply. Such routes shall be notified on the mobile or web-based application. The Aggregator shall intimate the Transport Department when starting any new route or modifying/ terminating any route. A prior notice of 7 days shall be provided to the Transport Department before any changes are made to the existing routes.

Fare and Ticketing

The aggregators will be able to determine suitable dynamic fare structures for route destinations. The fare shall be displayed on the mobile and web-based application. Passengers can avail tickets only through mobile and web-based application facilities and no physical tickets shall be issued.

