Glitch mars 1st day of  CUET 2nd round exam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first day of the second phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses was marred by several issues, with many candidates claiming they had to face technical glitches and some alleging their exam was postponed. A major chaos was seen outside the CUET 2022 Exam Centre in Noida on Thursday, after the National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to cancel the CUET 2022 at the last minute.

As per the reports, the exam was scheduled to be held on- August 4, 2022 but got cancelled for Noida Sector 64 Centre. The official notification said that the cancellation happened due to a technical glitch.

Many students were left disappointed as they reached the exam centre from different parts of Delhi-NCR only to find that the test was cancelled. The candidates were informed about the cancellation after they reached the venue.

After the cancellation news, several students protested outside the exam centre, seeking more information for the same. In response, the guard stationed at the exam centre gate couldn’t provide much clarity on the matter. Some students also took to twitter, tagging NTA and the education minister to highlight their plight and seek more details.

Alok Yadav, a student said, “ NTA has completely failed to conduct the CUET exam. After reaching the centre, we were informed about the glitch. My exam was in slot 1 and we were being told to wait till 6 pm as the exam could be held anytime. There was no clarity at all.”

Echoing the same opinion, Yogesh Soni tweeted, “Last moment the announcement was made to cancel the exam... Wow CUET...! Shame on the administration for wasting thousands of people’s money and time.”

However, the NTA in its notification stated, “ It is regretted that due to technical error, the CUET (UG) exam scheduled at this centre is postponed to August 12. The postponed exam will be held at the same time and the same admit card shall be valid. In case the above date is not suitable, the candidates can send an email to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number.”

The technical problems reportedly intensified during the day as the NTA in its statement said, “The question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm andthe download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin from 3 pm.”

