Delhi CM urges people to celebrate 75th Independence day with tricolour in every house

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon the people to hold a ‘tiranga’ and sing the national anthem in their homes to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The government will distribute 25 lakh national flags across the national capital, in “every gully-mohalla” and “every chowk” so that people could celebrate the occasion with a tricolour in their hands and patriotism in their hearts, he said.

Kejriwal said every state machinery state governments, the Central government and public institutions — was planning the celebrations in its own way. “Several initiatives such as ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Har Haath Tiranga’ are being organised to pump more joy into our celebrations. Today, I want to appeal to everyone to celebrate the eve of Independence Day with the same zeal. Let us all get together on August 14 at 5 pm and sing the national anthem by holding a tiranga in our hands and patriotism in our hearts,” Kejriwal said.

The government will organise about 100 programmes where 130 crore Indians will pledge together to make India the Number One country of the world, he said. The chief minister said while his government will distribute the flags, he urged those who could afford to buy to do so and asked the children to paint their flags. “Every student of our government schools will be given a tiranga to hoist it at home. We aim to distribute tirangas in every gully and mohalla of Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

HC refuses to ban kite flying, cops to make sure Chinese manjha is not used

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to ban kite flying in the national capital, saying it is a cultural activity, and directed the government and police to ensure compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order banning sale of Chinese synthetic ‘manjha’ used for kite flying. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that the NGT has already imposed a complete ban on Chinese synthetic ‘manjha’ and even the Delhi Police has been issuing notifications in this regard and also taking action against violators.

