Tech glitches persist on CUET Day 2, students in Noida worst affected

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the second consecutive day, harried students and parents had a tough time when many CUET-UG centres cancelled exams due to technical glitches. In a late-night statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said examinations scheduled for the first shift have been postponed at 20 centres, while at 30 centres the second shift exam has been similarly put off.

The NTA took the decision following reports from observers /city coordinators. Anxious students through the day posted about their concerns on social media on day two of the Central University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET-UG) exams.

Students in Noida were the worst affected, with the NTA cancelling the exam there. In Greater Noida, many students complained that their exam started late by half an hour due to technical glitches. Many took to social media to share the notice NTA put up in front of the centre.

The notice said, “It is regretted that due to technical/logistics reasons, the CUET (UG) exam scheduled at the centre on August 5 is postponed to August 12.” For students and parents already stressed out due to the exam and travelling long distances to the centre, it was worse as they had to brave the rain before being turned away as the exam was cancelled at the last minute.

One of the students at the Noida centre said, “I had come to the centre two hours before the exam. But when it was time for us to take the exam, we were informed that it had been cancelled due to technical glitches.”

Another student said, “I and my parents panicked when we were told that my centre was not in Paschim Vihar, but in Jahangirpuri, which was more than 20km away.” The second phase of CUET-UG had a rocky start on Thursday as technical and administrative issues forced the NTA to cancel the second shift exam across all 489 centres and postpone the first shift at 29 centres in 17 states. These exams will be conducted on August 12.

The NTA postponed the exam in Kerala, scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6, due to heavy rains and said fresh dates would be announced later. Around 6.8 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET phase 2 examination.

