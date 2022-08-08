Home Cities Delhi

Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

In his report, the chief secretary has pointed out several unilateral decisions taken by Sisodia and the excise department headed by him that resulted in huge financial losses to the exchequer.

Published: 08th August 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi, on August 6, 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By Shahid Faridi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi chief secretary, who is also the state’s chief vigilance officer, has informed Lt-Governor V K Saxena that the records concerning implementation of new Excise Policy 2021-22 reveal that deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took decisions without the approval of the Cabinet or the L-G that resulted in windfall gains to the licensees and caused revenue loss to the government.

The L-G had asked the chief secretary to probe allegations against the AAP government that it had extended wrongful gains to liquor licensees. 

In his report, the chief secretary has pointed out several unilateral decisions taken by Sisodia and the excise department headed by him that resulted in huge financial losses to the exchequer. The decisions that Sisodia is alleged to have taken without seeking the required approval of the Cabinet and the L-G include “removal of import pass fee” on beer and “revising the calculation of rates on foreign liquor”.

“Officers of the excise department neither took approval of the Council of Ministers nor opinion of the Hon’ble L-G before issuing the order dated 08-11-2021 for revising the formula of calculation of rates of foreign liquor and removal of levying of import pass fee @`50 per case on beer. It is observed by undertaking such reduction in the wholesale price, the input cost of beer and foreign liquor to the retail licensees (L7Z) was reduced,” the report said.

The report adds that “had such financial implications of proposed changes for reduced cost of beer and foreign liquor been available with the bidders (thus reducing their input cost), they would have quoted higher licence fee payable to the Government... the department decided to extend this undue favour to the retail L7Z licensees.”

The second allegation made in the report against Sisodia is that he reduced the number of dry days from 21 days in calendar year 2021 to three in 2022. “It is observed that the department has reduced number of dry days from 21 days in calendar year 2021 to 03 days in 2022, without taking approval of the Council of Ministers and without taking opinion of the Hon’ble L-G.”

READ HERE | In letter to CBI, Sisodia accuses ex-Delhi L-G Baijal of changing stance on opening liquor shops in unauthorised areas

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V K Saxena Manish Sisodia L-G Delhi chief secretary Delhi LG VK Saxena Delhi excise policy Delhi liquor shops
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp