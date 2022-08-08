Patriotism in air: Delhi to wear the tricolour 

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Independence Day just a few days away, the feeling of patriotism hits differently and people are seen preparing for the celebrating with great enthusiasm. Manoj Kumar, who runs Garg Enterprises at the Nabi Karim Bazaar of Sadar was seen busy interacting with customers ahead of Independence Day.

Kumar was calculating the total amount of flags while talking to a customer on call and said, “The demand for tricolour flags is high this year, I am giving you adequate rates.” After a minute of bargaining, Manoj settled to sell flags at Rs 25 each. After cutting the call, he had a long queue of customers waiting to buy flags.

In the last ten years, this was the first time when Manoj saw such a huge crowd at the market. Manoj has been in the business of making flags, badges, stickers and caps for ten years and he mainly deals in manufacturing. “This year we are receiving orders from across the country. Till now, we have delivered more than `10 lakh tricolour flags to Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and other states.”

He attributed the rising demands to the recently launched campaign, “Har Ghar Tiranga”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign on July 22, and urged every citizen to hoist the flag on the 75th year of India’s independence. To increase awareness, Modi even asked people to put the tricolour as the display picture on social media accounts.

Manoj said that they have been getting demands for different sizes of flags, though he mostly manufactured the flags in 225 x 150 and 150 x 100 size (in mm), which are the standard sizes. He added that with high demand, there has been a shortage of sticks for flag poles. He also claimed that many temporary stores have opened in Sadar Bazaar, with the owners hoping to make huge profits this year.

The authorities of the capital — New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works department and Delhi government have also tied up with the Centre to decorate the city in the hue of tricolour.

At every bus stop, one can see advertisements where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is carrying the National Flag. Kejriwal said, “The government is installing 500 Tirangas to make sure that it is visible at every corner of the state.”

The government also decided to unveil on the world’s biggest human “Tiranga” on August 4 but it got postponed due to rain. Dan Bahadur Yadav, a Delhi resident said, “Instead of watching the show on television or phone, I prefer to go and see it live.”

The record to make the largest human flag was of Rotary International District 3230 and News 7 Tamil, who made the tricolour flag with 43,830 participants at the YMCA Grounds Nandanam in Chennai, India, on 7 December 2014.

The Independence Day celebration is nothing without talking about our history. The government will illuminate historical landmarks in the city with tricolour lights on the occasion. Department of Archaeology, senior officer said, “ We will illuminate five historical monuments of Delhi — Birji Khan’s Tomb in R.K. Puram ,Baradari Qudsia Bagh, Bara Lao Ka Gumbad at Vasant Udhyan ,Gol Gumbaz near Lodhi Flyover and Tomb of Paik at Mukarba Chowk with tricolour from August 1 to 18.”

He added that cultural activities and Prabhat Pheris (morning rounds) to involve more participants.

For the successful celebration of “Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign” on a grand scale, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to hoist flags in more than 1,000 government offices, markets and public places. In addition to this, main roads, markets, flyovers, roundabouts, and government buildings will also be decorated.

“Roundabouts will be specially beautified with a display of Tricolour through floral boards, flags and illumination. Apart from this, various RWAs and market associations are being contacted for the Jan Bhagidari.” said a senior MCD official.

The corporation even issued guidelines for proper disposal of the flags. “If any flag is found soiled, distorted and damaged, it will be deposited in the Zonal Control Room through the Sanitary Inspector of the zone concerned. The waste would then be disposed off as per the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India under Flag Code of India-2002 under Section-V (Misuse) and in terms of The Prevention of Insults To National Honour Act, 1971 (As Amended).” said an MCD official.

The New Delhi Municipal corporation who looks for the beautification of the New Delhi area also did and have several plans of action to make this Independence day memorable and the city picturesque for Delhitees. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has made the decision to paint paintings depicting India’s cultural history, freedom fighters, and civic awareness messages on all the walls that fall under its purview as part of the Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav. Approximately 100 sites have already been painted, and more are being painted at various locations across New Delhi, said senior NDMC officials.

The corporation will also deploy groups at six different locations including Central Park, Janpath, Palika Kendra, Connaught Place, Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar Market and Delhi Haat, who will encourage people to sing the national anthem and upload it at rashtragaan.in, a weblink launched by the Centre to reaffirm citizen’s pride in National Anthem.

By giving students access to books and websites on notable people, fighters, Indian culture, and heritage, the NDMC helps students improve their reading and all-around skills. Centre also installs unique developments such as a “Digital Jyot” (skybeam) to give tribute to the freedom fighters of the country at primary points to boost patriotism. PM Narendra Modi said Digital Jyot is a unique homage to the heroes of India’s freedom struggle and that it makes use of technology to allow people to pay gratitude to them.

MCD Plans to hoist over 1K flags in every corner of city

For the successful celebration of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ on a grand scale, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to hoist flags in more than 1,000 government offices, markets and public places. In addition to this, main roads, markets, flyovers, roundabouts, and government buildings will also be decorated.

As preparations for Independence Day kick in, Delhi gets ready to be adorned with the national flag flying high atop offices, markets and other prominent spots, with heritage monuments getting swathed in tricolour illumination, reports Amit Pandey

