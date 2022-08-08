Tech corner: Latest gadgets for your shopping list

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

A handheld organiser

The ReMarkable 2 is a slim tablet that feels like paper. This is ideal for taking handwritten notes, reading and reviewing documents. The tab also allows you to take notes directly on PDFs and provides paper-like reading that is kind on your eyes. It also allows you to keep all your notes organised and accessible.

remarkable.com

For your auditory pleasure

The NDH 30 is a reference-class studio headphone created for mastering applications and mixing in both stereo and immersive formats. The Open-Back NDH 30 includes optimised and perfectly positioned dynamic drivers, with extremely low harmonic distortion and an even response across the entire audio spectrum. The NDH30 is foldable and also offers long-term wearing comfort.

neumann.com

