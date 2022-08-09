Home Cities Delhi

Covid cases rising in Delhi but no need to panic, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi on August 7 reported 1,372 new Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21.

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Covid cases are on the rise in Delhi but there is no need to panic as most new cases were mild in nature.

Kejriwal said his government is keeping a close watch on the situation. "Covid cases are rising. We are keeping watch on it and whatever steps needed will be taken. But most cases are mild and there is no need for panic," the chief minister told reporters here.

Delhi on August 7 reported 1,372 new Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, according to health department data.

On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04 per cent. Delhi had Sunday reported 2,423 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent and two deaths.

On Saturday, it recorded 2,311 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi stands at 7,484, down from 8,048 the previous day.

As many as 5,650 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

