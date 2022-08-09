Make education and healthcare free, Delhi CM to Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded free world-class education for every child, free healthcare facilities, 300 units of free electricity per household, and employment for every youth of the country.

Kejriwal said, “Some people are trying to create an environment where they want to make citizens think that providing free education, healthcare, electricity and water is some crime. We should plan that in the next five years, we will provide good education to our children by developing excellent government schools across the country.”

He added,“Countries like countries Canada and UK have become rich powers because they give good education and health facilities to the citizens free of cost. Their leaders do not waive off the debts of their friends. These people waived loans worth Rs 10 lakh crores to help their friends and use taxpayer money only to waive the loans of their friends. If it were upon them, then children would never get free education.”

The chief minister further added, “I demand that the practice of waiving the debts of friends of those in power be declared treacherous and anti-national. It must be investigated and ascertained as to how much money these parties received from the people who they’ve helped by waiving off loans and strict action should be taken against them.”

