Home Cities Delhi

Make education and healthcare free, Delhi CM to Centre

Kejriwal said, “Some people are trying to create an environment where they want to make citizens think that providing free education, healthcare, electricity and water is some crime.

Published: 09th August 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded free world-class education for every child, free healthcare facilities, 300 units of free electricity per household, and employment for every youth of the country.

Kejriwal said, “Some people are trying to create an environment where they want to make citizens think that providing free education, healthcare, electricity and water is some crime. We should plan that in the next five years, we will provide good education to our children by developing excellent government schools across the country.”

He added,“Countries like countries Canada and UK have become rich powers because they give good education and health facilities to the citizens free of cost. Their leaders do not waive off the debts of their friends. These people waived loans worth Rs 10 lakh crores to help their friends and use taxpayer money only to waive the loans of their friends. If it were upon them, then children would never get free education.”

The chief minister further added, “I demand that the practice of waiving the debts of friends of those in power be declared treacherous and anti-national. It must be investigated and ascertained as to how much money these parties received from the people who they’ve helped by waiving off loans and strict action should be taken against them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Education Healthcare Electricity
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp