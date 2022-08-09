Home Cities Delhi

Over 10,000 cops to guard Red Fort on Independence Day

More than 10,000 police personnel would be deployed around the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day on August 15, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

Shipping containers placed in front of Red Fort ahead of Independence day celebrations at Chandni Chowk on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

Like every year, the police said it has made elaborate security arrangements for Independence Day, which would be “flawless and foolproof”. “On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel would be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort and the routes leading to the venue. We have made flawless and foolproof security arrangements for the day,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak. 

There will be a special focus this year on containing sub-conventional aerial objects and real-time coordination with intelligence and central agencies is being maintained along with interstate coordination, the officer said. “We are also carrying out a massive checking to detect the presence of IEDs (improvised explosive devices), if any. The staff is being briefed about adequate security, training and deployment as per plans,” he added.

In order to contain balloons and kite-flying, over 400 kite fliers have been deployed at the Red Fort and nearby areas, Pathak said. “We are also spreading awareness through residential welfare associations and market welfare associations. We are urging people to follow the advisory issued to ensure that kites, balloons or any kind of flying objects are not seen around the monument on August 15,” he said.  
During the prime minister’s Independence Day address in 2017, a kite had landed just below the podium. The prime minister had, however, continued with his address unfazed.

400 kite fliers deployed to contain balloons
