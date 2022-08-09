Zomato delivery boy dies as kite string gets stuck to bike tyre in Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Zomato delivery executive died in a road accident after a Chinese manjha (kite string) got stuck in the paddle of his motorcycle near the Tughlakabad metro station in South West Delhi.

The police got information about the incident on Sunday night and found the body lying with the head crushed into pieces. The deceased was identified as Narendra Kumar, a father of three kids used to live with his family in the Vishwakarma colony. He was working as a Zomato delivery guy from six months.

Vimla, his wife said, “My husband went to work like he used to daily. At night, we received a call from the police about his accident.” She said that he recently made arrangements for the wedding of his younger brother Puneet. She continues to feed her children who are unaware of their father’s death.

Before joining the company, Narendra used to work at the local automobile shop, said the locals.

Urmilla, the mother of the victim said, “The future of his kids is in the dark now. Who will feed them now? Who will take care of their education?” She added that his son was a good person and used to always focused on his work.

According to the police, when he was on his way for delivery, he might have got confused with the manjha lying on the road and ended up tripping, after which a vehicle from behind hit him. Manjha was not found stuck in any part of the body of the deceased.

Another similar incident took place on Monday when Abhinav, a young MBA aspirant, was severely injured by a kite string at the Parwana road in Jagatpuri, Shahdra. According to the police, Danish, working in Amazon, took him to Max Hospital with the help of an autorickshaw driver just in time and saved his life.

