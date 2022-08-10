Home Cities Delhi

BJP colluded with toll tax firms, caused Rs 6,000 crore loss to MCD, says AAP

Published: 10th August 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Claiming to have unearthed a major toll tax scam which took place in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) under the patronage of BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the BJP colluded with two toll tax companies to cause a loss of around 6,000 crore to the civic body.
AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak blamed the BJP for looting funds to be paid to an already cash-strapped MCD. 

He said, “BJP gave tender to a company named MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd to collect toll tax in Delhi for five years in 2017 for a fee of Rs 1,200 crore per year. The company only paid the entire money in the first year; afterwards, it did not pay more than 10 or 20 per cent from next year.”

He added, "The MCD neither cancelled the contract nor took any action against the company for default in payment. The same tender was given to another company named Sahakar Global Limited in 2021 but this time, the fee was reduced to Rs 786 crore despite the increase in toll tax as well as vehicle density in Delhi. The new company is no different from the old one; it only paid about Rs 250 crore to the MCD. Favours from BJP did not stop there. After reducing the fee, they even gave a discount of Rs 83 crore to the new company. Both the companies have the same owner and managerial staff. They are partners of BJP in the toll tax scam. AAP demands a detailed and honest investigation of the toll tax scam.”

Giving an ultimatum to the MCD, the AAP MLA said, "MCD is cash-strapped, and we have provided numerous pieces of evidence to substantiate our claim. The MCD should answer why they lowered the amount to be given by the company. Secondly, it should answer how the tender was given to the companies which are one in the same? If the matter is properly investigated, BJP leaders and MCD officials will be in prison."

Refuting the allegations as baseless, it was clarified by the MCD that in 2017 the contract was awarded to a company named MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited for payment of Rs 1,200 crore per annum for a period of five years. After getting the contract, the company stated that it has suffered loss on account of opening of the Eastern Peripheral and Western Peripheral as well as the order of the Hon’ble Court to stop toll collection from the free lane. The company instead sought compensation for the loss it alleged to have suffered. The MCD held several rounds of meetings to resolve the matter and on failure of the Company to make due payments, it terminated the contract. 

The civic body also forfeited the security deposit of MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited. At present, MCD has initiated proceedings for attachment of properties of MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited. 
The winding up of the company is pending in NCLAT. All legal steps have been initiated against the company and the matter is sub judice in the Delhi High Court as well as the Supreme Court.

