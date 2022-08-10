Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's dry week ahead: No rain for 2 days, high humidity brings discomfort back

On Tuesday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum of 36.8 degrees C, two notches above normal for this time of the year.

Published: 10th August 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens got no relief as rain eluded city for second consecutive day resulting in soaring temperature | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital saw yet another hot and humid day on Tuesday with the mercury settling above normal for the second straight day, keeping the discomfort quotient high. Some relief is likely in sight with strong surface winds and thundershowers predicted on August 11-12, said, weather officials. 

On Tuesday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum of 36.8 degrees C, two notches above normal for this time of the year. On Monday it was 35.2 degrees C, a notch above normal. The relative humidity (RH) oscillated between 53% and 89%. 

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, no rain over the past two days, high moisture in the atmosphere and soaring mercury on its account have led to a high heat index (a measure of relative humidity and temperature).

“Usually for Delhi, 35-36 degrees C temperature is not that high, which sees much higher temperatures during peak summer, but it is the high humidity levels, which combined with high temperatures (in absence of rain) resulted in high heat index,” said a senior IMD official.

The official added that Delhi is likely to see a relatively dry week ahead, with the monsoon trough being away from Delhi and being closer to Central India.

“Delhi is unlikely to see any good rain spell this week barring some drizzle or light rain on Thursday and Friday. This is mainly because no weather system is in place as such to induce rain. Though moisture-laden easterly winds are blowing across Delhi, there is no active weather system to induce rain while it’s adding to high moisture in the atmosphere,” the official said. 

The forecast for the next few days shows Delhi’s maximum temperature will hover around 36-37 degrees C, while the minimum temperature will be around 26-27 degrees C.  While thundershowers activity along with strong winds of 25-30km/hour are expected on Thursday and Friday, said experts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Temperature soar
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp