Delhi-based Supertech's twin towers demolition status report in Supreme Court today

The apex court, which had ordered the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall structures, will take up the matter for hearing on August 12, according to the officials.  

Published: 11th August 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Supertech’s twin towers. (File | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Noida Authority will on Thursday file in the Supreme Court the status report on preparations for the demolition of Supertech’s illegal twin towers in the city, officials said, as it appeared that the blast date could be deferred from August 21. The apex court, which had ordered the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall structures, will take up the matter for hearing on August 12, according to the officials.  

The twin towers in Sector 93A are scheduled to be razed by a controlled implosion at 2.30 pm on August 21. The SC had ordered their demolition by August 28. The time between August 21 and 28 was kept as a buffer period.  

"The charging--rigging of explosives inside the structures’-process in the twin towers is yet to begin. It would take around 15 days to charge the buildings. The approval of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), the technical expert on the project appointed by the Supreme Court, is pending," an official said.  

“The demolition firm has provided all required details about the blast design, safety measures and post-demolition debris management etc to the CBRI. However, some queries regarding structural audit of the nearby buildings are yet to be submitted by Supertech,” the official said.  

