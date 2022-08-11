Delhi's Peeragarhi decongestion plan unveiled

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To improve street network connectivity at Peeragarhi junction in order to decongest the roads and ensure smooth traffic movement, the Delhi government will carry out a project in a phased manner. It will involve a slew of measures, including the construction of a new flyover, an underground U-turn, two foot-over-bridges, widening of an existing overbridge and slip roads.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently holding the Public Work Department (PWD) portfolio in the absence of Satyendar Jain, visited Peeragarhi on Wednesday for inspection and reviewed the project.“The project to decongest Peeragarhi junction has been taken up from Jwala Heri Market (Chaudhary Balbir Singh) Red Light to Jwalapuri Red Light, National Highway-10 (Rohtak Road), by the government,” Sisodia said.

He said that this junction is a major connecting point between Delhi and Haryana and the traffic load on the road has increased multiple times over the years. This project will help ease the traffic woes of lakhs of commuters, especially during peak hours. The project was expected to be completed in one-and-a-half hours, he said.

NH-10 is the connecting highway for ISBT, Kashmere Gate, Bahadurgarh and Rohtak Road and there is heavy traffic movement and congestion throughout the stretch during the whole day. The stretch also sees the heavy movement of commercial traffic movement as Rohtak Road is flanked by industrial units on both sides.

Peeragarhi junction will be decongested by constructing a left turn lane for smooth movement of traffic from Nangloi to Mangolpuri, a slip road from Mangolpuri to Punjabi Bagh and construction of a two-lane slip road for westbound left-turn from Punjabi Bagh to Vikaspuri. The width of an existing road overbridge (ROB) along Ring Road going towards Mangolpuri will also be widened.

A 6.6-metre wide 2-lane underpass U-turn will be constructed at Chaudhary Balbir Singh Marg to decongest the area. To improve pedestrian access in the area, two FOBs will be constructed for smooth and safe movement.

The Deputy CM directed the PWD officials to complete the project within the stipulated time and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to commuters during the construction work. The Delhi government said it’s committed to providing a hassle-free commuting experience to everyone.

