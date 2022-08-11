Judicial custody of Delhi cop assault accused extended

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Karkardooma court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of the accused in the case pertaining to the assault of a police head constable at the Anand Vihar police station. On Saturday, the Delhi police had arrested the accused, identified as Satish Kumar, 29, after the incident, while three of his friends including an advocate have also been arrested later that day. The friends were identified as Dinesh Kumar, 38, Keshav, 24 and Pradeep, 27.

A screengrab of the incident

The arrested persons are also accused of video graphing the incident with the intent to make it viral.

While hearing the case, Metropolitan Magistrate Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi rejected the second bail application which has been moved on behalf of the accused saying that he has been falsely implicated in the case. He was sent to police remand for a day a day ago.

Meanwhile, in a purported case of contention between the advocate fraternity and the police department, the advocate representing the accused mentioned the video was made by the police officers with the purpose of making it viral after the way the accused persons were treated at the police station. The advocate also submitted in court that the video was circulated with the purpose of defaming the name of the advocate community.

Responding to the accusation, investigating officer Harkesh Gaba opposed the granting of bail and said, “This was done by the advocate fraternity to create undue pressure on the police department. After this, the morale of the police officers is down and the incident was done by the applicant in order to terrorise the law enforcement officers.” He further said that releasing the accused might create law and order problems at this stage.

The viral video showed a crowd of unidentified men surrounding the cop and assaulting him. Meanwhile, bystanders were shooting videos and pictures while nobody tried to stop the attack. According to the Police, on July 30, Ajay who was found in an intoxicated state was apprehended for assaulting a woman. He was picked up by the police and brought to Anand Vihar station for further enquiry. Thereafter a group comprising Ajay’s brother Satish Choudary and others came to PS and was tried to provoke the police personnel on duty at the station.

NEW DELHI: The Karkardooma court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of the accused in the case pertaining to the assault of a police head constable at the Anand Vihar police station. On Saturday, the Delhi police had arrested the accused, identified as Satish Kumar, 29, after the incident, while three of his friends including an advocate have also been arrested later that day. The friends were identified as Dinesh Kumar, 38, Keshav, 24 and Pradeep, 27. A screengrab of the incident The arrested persons are also accused of video graphing the incident with the intent to make it viral. While hearing the case, Metropolitan Magistrate Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi rejected the second bail application which has been moved on behalf of the accused saying that he has been falsely implicated in the case. He was sent to police remand for a day a day ago. Meanwhile, in a purported case of contention between the advocate fraternity and the police department, the advocate representing the accused mentioned the video was made by the police officers with the purpose of making it viral after the way the accused persons were treated at the police station. The advocate also submitted in court that the video was circulated with the purpose of defaming the name of the advocate community. Responding to the accusation, investigating officer Harkesh Gaba opposed the granting of bail and said, “This was done by the advocate fraternity to create undue pressure on the police department. After this, the morale of the police officers is down and the incident was done by the applicant in order to terrorise the law enforcement officers.” He further said that releasing the accused might create law and order problems at this stage. The viral video showed a crowd of unidentified men surrounding the cop and assaulting him. Meanwhile, bystanders were shooting videos and pictures while nobody tried to stop the attack. According to the Police, on July 30, Ajay who was found in an intoxicated state was apprehended for assaulting a woman. He was picked up by the police and brought to Anand Vihar station for further enquiry. Thereafter a group comprising Ajay’s brother Satish Choudary and others came to PS and was tried to provoke the police personnel on duty at the station.