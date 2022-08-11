Home Cities Delhi

Judicial custody of Delhi cop assault accused extended

The Karkardooma court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of the accused in the case pertaining to the assault of a police head constable at the Anand Vihar police station.

Published: 11th August 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Karkardooma court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of the accused in the case pertaining to the assault of a police head constable at the Anand Vihar police station.  On Saturday, the Delhi police had arrested the accused, identified as Satish Kumar, 29, after the incident, while three of his friends including an advocate have also been arrested later that day. The friends were identified as Dinesh Kumar, 38, Keshav, 24 and  Pradeep, 27.  

A screengrab of the incident 

The arrested persons are also accused of video graphing the incident with the intent to make it viral.
While hearing the case, Metropolitan Magistrate Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi rejected the second bail application which has been moved on behalf of the accused saying that he has been falsely implicated in the case. He was sent to police remand for a day a day ago.

Meanwhile, in a purported case of contention between the advocate fraternity and the police department, the advocate representing the accused mentioned the video was made by the police officers with the purpose of making it viral after the way the accused persons were treated at the police station. The advocate also submitted in court that the video was circulated with the purpose of defaming the name of the advocate community.

Responding to the accusation, investigating officer Harkesh Gaba opposed the granting of bail and said, “This was done by the advocate fraternity to create undue pressure on the police department. After this, the morale of the police officers is down and the incident was done by the applicant in order to terrorise the law enforcement officers.” He further said that releasing the accused might create law and order problems at this stage. 

The viral video showed a crowd of unidentified men surrounding the cop and assaulting him. Meanwhile, bystanders were shooting videos and pictures while nobody tried to stop the attack.  According to the Police, on July 30, Ajay who was found in an intoxicated state was apprehended for assaulting a woman. He was picked up by the police and brought to Anand Vihar station for further enquiry. Thereafter a group comprising Ajay’s brother Satish Choudary and others came to PS and was tried to provoke the police personnel on duty at the station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cop assault judicial custody
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp