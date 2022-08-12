Home Cities Delhi

AAP protests alleged toll tax scam during BJP regime in MCD, asks L-G to recommend CBI probe

The party's Delhi unit leaders and workers, including Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak, took part in the protest.

Published: 12th August 2022 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday held a protest near the Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's office against an alleged toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore and demanded a CBI probe into it.

The party's Delhi unit leaders and workers, including Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak, took part in the protest.

They demanded that the Delhi LG recommend a CBI probe into the alleged scam during the BJP regime in the city's municipal corporation.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Wednesday written to the LG, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged toll tax scam, claiming that money collected from 10 lakh commercial vehicles coming to Delhi everyday was embezzled in connivance.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, has dismissed the allegations, calling them "baseless and without facts."

"In 2017, the BJP gave a Rs 1,200 crore per annum contract to a company for toll tax-collection, but after the first year the company paid barely 10-20 per cent of the amount," the AAP's erstwhile North MCD leader of opposition Vikas Goel alleged.

The same contract was later awarded to another company for a mere Rs 786 crores in 2021, but it also paid just Rs 250 crores to the MCD, he alleged.

"Delhi deputy CM sought a CBI inquiry into the matter but the LG isn't ready for it," he charged.

The AAP will not give up its demand until the LG recommends a CBI probe into the "scam which is worth Rs 6,000 crore," party leader and Azadpur Mandi Chairman Adil Khan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP V K Saxena CBI BJP
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp