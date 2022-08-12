Delhi L-G orders FIR against 9 retired, 2 serving DDA officials in 9-year-old case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday ordered that an FIR be registered against nine retired and two serving officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a nine-year-old case of financial misappropriation. The nine retired DDA officials include a chief engineer, superintendent engineer and executive engineer and other officials from finance and accounts departments. The two retired officials are the then member (finance) and member (engineering). Considering the misconduct and loss to the exchequer, the L-G, in his capacity as DDA chairman, has also ordered to “permanently withdraw the full pension benefits” of these retired officials, against the department’s recommendation of withdrawing only 25 per cent of their pension, according to senior officials. The case relates to the work for upgradation and beautification of Coronation Park at Kingsway Camp that was awarded to Ajab Singh & Co. in 2013. The tender cost of the work was Rs 14.24 crore but additional works amounting to Rs 114.83 crore was carried out at Narela and Dhirpur, without any sanctions, they said. The original project cost of Rs 14.24 crore was escalated to Rs 28.36 crore and the same was further deviated with additional work at a different location altogether. This resulted in overall payment of Rs 142.08 crore to the agency. This irregularity was pointed out by the CAG in its report in 2016, which concluded an overall deviation of 897.67% (almost nine times) from the original work. The L-G expressed “serious displeasure” and took a note of the way the supervisory officers – member (engineering) and member (finance) failed in their responsibility to effectively supervise their subordinate officers, which resulted in the charged officers blatantly violating the provisions of CPWD Works Manual and GFR and causing avoidable loss to DDA. “A fool-proof system should be put in place for effective supervision and internal Audit mechanism, to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur in future. A report to be submitted for my perusal within 15 days,” the order further read. L-G for foolproof system to prevent recurrence The Lt-Governor, who is the DDA chairman, has also ordered permanent withdrawal of the retired officials’ pension. The L-G also said a foolproof system should be in place for effective supervision and internal audit mechanism to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur in future.