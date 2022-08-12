Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Transport department directs government entities to avoid private vehicles

The transport department has directed local bodies and others entities to use only commercial vehicles for transportation, after instances of hiring of private vehicles were reported.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

The order, issued by Navlendra Kumar Singh, Joint Commissioner, Operations/Enforcement, said only commercial or transport vehicles be used for hiring purposes in order to avoid the penal provisions to be carried out by the enforcing agencies of the transport department.

“It has been brought to our notice that in certain cases, the departments/autonomous bodies/local bodies/undertaking etc under GNCT of Delhi are hiring private/non-Transport motor vehicles instead of Transport/Commerical vehicles, which is in violation of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” read the order issued on Thursday.

